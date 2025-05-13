Equities Analysts Set Expectations for argenx Q3 Earnings

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of argenx in a report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn $5.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2025 earnings at $18.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $43.06 EPS.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.34 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%.
ARGX stock opened at $560.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.39 and a beta of 0.57. argenx has a 12 month low of $352.77 and a 12 month high of $678.21.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in argenx by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 56.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
