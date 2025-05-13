Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.40 and traded as high as $38.76. Euroseas shares last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 63,979 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Euroseas Stock Up 8.7%

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 1,611.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Recommended Stories

