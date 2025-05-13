Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of XOM opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 32,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 952,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 22,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark & Stuart Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,677,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

