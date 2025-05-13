FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $21,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 810.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,146.22. This trade represents a 13.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.83 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,927,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,389,999.03. This represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $492,208 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of FBK stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

