Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. 5,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 14,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
