Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Flywire worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,087,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,238,000 after acquiring an additional 781,711 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Flywire by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,406,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flywire by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Flywire by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,741,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,966,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.62.

In other Flywire news, Director Gretchen Howard acquired 8,889 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,623.80. The trade was a 40.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,414.88. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

