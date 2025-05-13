Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,619 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

FELE stock opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.87 and a 12-month high of $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $455.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,281.14. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

