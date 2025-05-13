FTAC Emerald Acquisition (FLD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect FTAC Emerald Acquisition to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:FLD opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.