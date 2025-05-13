FY2025 Earnings Estimate for PCT Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PureCycle Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for PureCycle Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

PCT stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.68.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 158.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

