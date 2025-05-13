FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Fortis Issued By Raymond James

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst T. Genzebu now forecasts that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.38. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortis from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortis from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fortis from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortis from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.25.

TSE FTS opened at C$65.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$52.19 and a 12 month high of C$69.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

