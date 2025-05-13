FY2025 Earnings Forecast for LUV Issued By Zacks Research

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Melius raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

LUV opened at $31.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 689,199 shares of the airline’s stock worth $20,421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 130,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 26,520 shares of the airline’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $570,900.33. This represents a 35.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,102.49. The trade was a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,670 shares of company stock valued at $464,944 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

