FY2025 Earnings Forecast for OR Issued By Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of OR stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.63 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

