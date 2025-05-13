FY2025 EPS Estimate for Charles Schwab Increased by Analyst

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $85.32 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. This trade represents a 5.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 503,041 shares of company stock worth $41,072,558. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,742,000 after acquiring an additional 760,043 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,894,000 after acquiring an additional 265,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,289,544,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,286 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.