FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kits Eyecare Decreased by Analyst

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kits Eyecare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kits Eyecare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Kits Eyecare Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger Hardy acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00.

