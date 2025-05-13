FY2025 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Increased by Analyst

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.41%.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,839,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 3,324.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 860,326 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 711.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 392,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 344,290 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in MAG Silver by 127.6% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 526,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 294,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $3,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

