FY2025 EPS Estimates for Open Lending Cut by Northland Capmk

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Open Lending in a report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

LPRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Open Lending Stock Up 15.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $2.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $240.76 million, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Open Lending by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,736,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,915,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Open Lending by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,655,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 920,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,178,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after purchasing an additional 160,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its stake in Open Lending by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

