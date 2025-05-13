FY2025 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Decreased by Analyst

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.60. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SU. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$62.58.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

TSE:SU opened at C$50.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.59 and a 1 year high of C$58.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.