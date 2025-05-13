FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:IPC Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of International Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
International Petroleum Stock Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.