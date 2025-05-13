FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:IPC Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of International Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

