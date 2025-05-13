Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 830.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 13,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $189,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at $800,215.12. This represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $86,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,532.84. The trade was a 18.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $402,216. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

