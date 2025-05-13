Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,520 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $21,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,017 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,727,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $290.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gibraltar Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $68,222.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,122.96. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.