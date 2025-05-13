Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gray Television from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of GTN stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.71 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gray Television will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,085.95. This represents a 22.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 13.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 157.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

