Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.06. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 2,582 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 1.5%

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

