Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hayward alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 350,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 221,291 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,848,000 after buying an additional 2,191,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hayward by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,691,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 108,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hayward by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Hayward Trading Up 4.1%

HAYW opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $228.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Hayward

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,972.40. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.