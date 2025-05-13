HC Wainwright Expects Increased Earnings for Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%.
Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 7.3%
Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.33 and a beta of 0.48. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $8.91.
Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,760,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,040,000 after acquiring an additional 237,955 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 177,592 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
