Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Up 3.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 15,641,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,961,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Hertz Global Stock Up 3.3%

About Hertz Global

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

