Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HES. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.46.

Hess Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of HES opened at $135.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.61. Hess has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.44.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,873,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,570,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,497 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hess by 16,134.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,546,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,470,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,980 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $196,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,930,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,787,000 after purchasing an additional 927,093 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Hess by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 1,381,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,697,000 after buying an additional 837,662 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

