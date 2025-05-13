Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Hovnanian Enterprises to post earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $673.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.80 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $240.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average is $131.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.