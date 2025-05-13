Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Shares in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 88,223 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 2.7%

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.81. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $120.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.