Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,026 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 104,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 92,533 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 95,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 55,130 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,564. This represents a 35.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 198,123 shares of company stock valued at $863,040. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.62). Equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

