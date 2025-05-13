Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,450 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bumble by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Bumble from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bumble from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bumble from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

BMBL stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative net margin of 54.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

