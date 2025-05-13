Integrated Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:IDGXF) Trading 13.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IDGXF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Integrated Diagnostics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

About Integrated Diagnostics

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 3,000 diagnostic pathology tests, such as immunology, microbiology, haematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, parasitology, histopathology, and genetics.

