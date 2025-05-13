Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.4% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

