iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 450.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $24,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $122.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

