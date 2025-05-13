iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,920,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 145,498 shares in the last quarter. Climber Capital SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

