Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,225,323 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 181,025 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $20,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4,000.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 2.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ITUB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

