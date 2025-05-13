ITOCHU (ITOCY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $26.87 billion for the quarter.
ITOCHU Stock Up 0.8%
ITOCY opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. ITOCHU has a twelve month low of $79.12 and a twelve month high of $116.50.
ITOCHU Company Profile
