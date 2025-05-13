ITOCHU (ITOCY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $26.87 billion for the quarter.

ITOCHU Stock Up 0.8%

ITOCY opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. ITOCHU has a twelve month low of $79.12 and a twelve month high of $116.50.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.

