ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $161.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.86.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

ITT Trading Up 4.5%

ITT stock opened at $149.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.31 and a 200 day moving average of $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. ITT has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $161.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,406,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $134,433,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $73,762,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,056,000 after buying an additional 360,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in ITT by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,564,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,237,000 after buying an additional 326,947 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

