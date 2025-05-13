Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 27,303 Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lineage were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lineage in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,572,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,753,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,598 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Lineage by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,098,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lineage by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,000,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lineage by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,087,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,811,000 after purchasing an additional 831,533 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LINE opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. Lineage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion and a PE ratio of -14.77.

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Lineage’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Lineage’s payout ratio is presently -65.53%.

In other Lineage news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 24,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,178.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,178.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,318.75. This trade represents a 70.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,186 shares of company stock worth $2,666,159. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LINE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lineage from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lineage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Lineage in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

