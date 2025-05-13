Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares India 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 85,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ INDY opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $703.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.70.
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
