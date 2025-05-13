Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares India 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 85,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDY opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $703.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.