Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 75,083 TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,880,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,972,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $5,093,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.01 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TXNM. Mizuho upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXNM

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.