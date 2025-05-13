Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,078 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Xperi by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,861,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a market cap of $380.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.29. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

