Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 13,579 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 250.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,995 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Credicorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $202.75 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $208.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

