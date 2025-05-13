Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 51,977.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,775 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 978,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,347,000 after buying an additional 439,281 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,778,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after buying an additional 105,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,377.02. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,231 shares of company stock valued at $142,752. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

