Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,162 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Popular worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 937,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Popular by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,373,000 after purchasing an additional 63,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Popular Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of BPOP opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $755.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

