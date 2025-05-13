Jane Street Group LLC Sells 18,383 Shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,383 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FGDL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF by 1,325.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 125,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FGDL opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

About Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF

The Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund provides the price movement of gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars that meet London Bullion Market Associations responsible gold guidance. FGDL was launched on Jun 30, 2022 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

