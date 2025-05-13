Jane Street Group LLC Sells 55,146 Shares of SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000.

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:MYCI opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53.

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCI was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.