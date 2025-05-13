Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

IWY opened at $226.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.19. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $245.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

