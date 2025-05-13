JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Trading Up 9.6% – Time to Buy?

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.48. 258,802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 185,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

JE Cleantech Trading Up 9.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

