JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,410,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,749,000 after purchasing an additional 121,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486,326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,771,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,948,000 after purchasing an additional 678,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,725,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 491.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,274,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after buying an additional 3,552,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

