Karooooo (KARO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Karooooo to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ KARO opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Karooooo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.